Police say 2 teens shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police called early Friday to an apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, found two teenagers inside who had been fatally shot.

The discovery was made early Friday morning when officers were called to an apartment complex between Silver City Park and Argentine Middle School in the Argentine neighborhood, police said.

Arriving officers found two boys, both under the age of 18, inside an apartment who had been shot. Both teens died at the scene.

Police said they have no suspects in the shooting and are asking the public for any tips leading to an arrest.

