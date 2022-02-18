Parents warned against certain powdered formulas after investigation opens linking them to rare, deadly infection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas parents have been warned to not use certain brands of powdered infant formula produced in one facility after an investigation was opened linking them to a rare, but deadly infection.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Federal Drug Administration announced an investigation into complaints of infant illnesses related to Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich., facility has been opened.

The KDHE said three brands of powdered infant formula have been recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the FDA has alerted consumers not to purchase or use certain infant formula products produced at the Sturgis facility.

The FDA said consumers should not use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

The KDHE said Abbott has launched a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formulas. Products made at the Sturgis facility can be found throughout the nation.

According to the Department, Cronobacter infections are rare but can be deadly to newborns. Infections in infants often happen in the first days or weeks of life. Between two and four cases of this type of infection are reported annually to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, this figure may not reflect the true number of illnesses due to lax hospital and laboratory reporting requirements.

The KDHE said the first symptom of Cronobacter infection in babies is usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, crying, or very low energy. Babies with these symptoms should be immediately checked by a health care provider.

For more information about how to return a product directly to Abbott through its Product Recall Tool, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.