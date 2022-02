TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an overnight fire north of Topeka, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:01 a.m. in the 1300 block of N.W. 82nd.

Soldier Township fire crews responded to the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Silver Lake Fire Department.

