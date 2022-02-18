Northern Riley County ambulance station unanimously approved by Riley Co. Commissioners

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of waiting – northern Riley County residents will soon have full access to a fully staffed ambulance station.

Riley County Commissioners voted unanimously to allow Riley County EMS administration staff to start working on plans for the new ambulance station, including ordering new equipment and hiring an architect to draw up plans for the building

“This is long overdue. As a…as a first responder and as an administrator, you’re always looking at how we can…how we can do more…with…for our service and this…this was a place that we’re excited about.” Riley County EMS Director David Adams says.

The decision was made after the area’s residents sparked discussion about their access to EMS services and how they could be established for the north county area until the station is built.

“Especially after people said ‘well, it’s never going to happen, not gonna happen’ and you know that’s something that I don’t accept personally and I’ve always said, ‘the only impossible journey is the one you never begin.’” Riley, Kansas resident Kevin Bellamy says.

“You do as much as you can until you get the…until you get the notice. So now we’re gonna…we’ve got a plan; we’re going start rolling it out and we’re going to start working, probably tomorrow, this will be a big part of my day.” Adams says.

In the meantime, commissioners approved the use of the Leonardville Fire station to house a 2-person EMS crew in the interim. That should start in the next two months.

“A lot of credit goes out to the north county residents that showed up to that meeting, and you know, they got involved, they told their stories and I think that was a…a life changing event for the commissioners to see.” Bellamy says.

As for the location of the new ambulance station, Riley County owns land in Leonardville, and the mayor of Randolph has offered the use of land in the town for use as well.

Commissioners will decide the location for the new ambulance station at a future meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.