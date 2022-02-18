Advertisement

Memorial service set for Marion County sheriff

Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with...
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with COVID-19.(Marion County Sheriff's Office photo, KWCH graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The obituary published for Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft confirms the time and place for his memorial service and provides further insight into the more-than-40-year law enforcement career that included service as sheriff for more than a decade.

Craft, 64, died Wednesday from complications with COVID-19, Marion County confirmed this week.

Craft’s family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday at the Marion Sports and Aquatic Center for the memorial service. Wednesday night, the KHP assisted the Marion County community in honoring Craft, working with the sheriff’s office in escorting his body back to Marion from Topeka. Community members gathered along Main Street in Marion to pay their respects.

Craft joined the Marine Corps in 1976 and left in 1980 when he attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Academy. Stationed in Marion, he made the community his home and served the KHP for 27 years, retiring as firearms and ordinance instructor in 2007, Craft’s obituary says. After retirement, Craft successfully ran to be Marion County’s sheriff. With his final career stop, Craft was a member of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

Aside from his service, Craft’s obituary says Craft was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Post 366 American Legion in Hillsboro, among “so many other activities.”

“Rob involved himself with everything and everyone because of his sense of service to others,” Craft’s obituary says.

While dedicated to that service, the obituary says Craft’s family was his greatest joy in life. Survivors include his wife, Jan Craft and son, Shaun Craft, of Marion, as well as his father, grandchildren, three brothers and “many nieces and nephews.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Latest News

Barry Feaker
Barry Feaker reflects on 36 years helping the homeless
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of 2019 murder while out on parole
Gabriel Sanchez
Inmate who escaped minimum-security Kansas prison taken back into custody
The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
Kansas AG asks state courts to reject challenges to redistricting map
An updated report shows why Kansas parents are hesitant to have their children under 5...
Updated report explains parent’s reasons for not vaccinating kids under 5