Masks no longer required at Topeka Municipal Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks are no longer required in any City of Topeka building - including the Municipal Court.

The City of Topeka says starting Monday, Feb. 21, face masks will no longer be required in the Topeka Municipal Court for visitors or employees.

The City dropped its mask mandate for all other municipal buildings and facilities on Feb. 10.

Employees and visitors of all city facilities, including the court, are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks when possible.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.