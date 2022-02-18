Advertisement

Lyon Co. deputies nearly missed by semis as they work accident in snow along I-35

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As winter weather impacts driving conditions for the second day in a row, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has shared an example of why it is important to slow down and move over.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned residents to slow down for the second day in a row due to winter weather driving conditions. It shared an example on Facebook on Friday depicting a near accident that happened on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Deputies also asked residents, if they must drive, to drive slow in order to increase reaction times and to move over for emergency vehicles.

The near-accident happened along I-35 in Lyon Co. as emergency personnel were working on removing a stranded motorist. Two semi-trucks can be seen sliding into a ditch after nearly missing crews.

The Sheriff’s Office said everyone involved in the situation was extremely lucky as no injuries were reported.

