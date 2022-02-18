Long-time Topeka Rescue Mission Director Barry Feaker stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission will see its first leadership change in more than three decades.

Executive Director Barry Feaker announced at a Friday news conference that he is stepping down this spring. He’s led the agency for 36 years.

“I think it’s great timing for the next generation to come in to build upon the platforms, the foundations that we’ve set here in this community,” Feaker told 13 NEWS.

One-on-One: Barry Feaker reflects on 36 years leading Topeka Rescue Mission “I remember coming in the front door for the very first time and, literally, the floor was leaning a certain way,” Feaker recalls with a laugh.

TRM announced LaManda Broyles will succeed Feaker as executive director. Broyles joined TRM in June 2021 as senior director of ministry operations. Prior to that, she was a principal in Topeka Public Schools and a volunteer TRM board member.

“I am honored to serve the TRM family and Topeka community as TRM’s next Executive Director,” Broyles said. “Being a vessel for the Lord’s work on Earth to bring hope to others is something that is deeply rooted in my heart.”

Feaker will continue to serve TRM as a strategic advisor. He said also will remain involved in community engagement initiatives and advocacy, and he plans to consult on a nationwide level for communities and organizations that have reached out to TRM and Topeka as a model for addressing homelessness issues.

“I am very excited about the future of TRM,” Feaker said. “LaManda is a visionary leader who will ensure the heart and core of the Mission remain focused on serving those in need while sharing the love of Jesus Christ to all.”

Feaker started at the mission April 21, 1986. He was the only full-time staff member at the time, compared to a staff of around 80 today.

Under his tenure, TRM has grown from sheltering 15 to 20 people a night, to more than 300 a night pre-pandemic, and nearly 150 today.

TRM also has partnered with community agencies to enact programs for education, job training, rehousing, street outreach, and human trafficking intervention. For several years, TRM led the NETReach program, focused on empowering the HiCrest neighborhood. During the pandemic, TRM’s Operation Food Secure facilitated food box distribution. Most recently, the Mobile Access Partnership with Valeo, Topeka Police, Stormont Vail, and Valeo brings shower, laundry, and health care to those in need.

Broyles is married to 13 NEWS anchor Jared Broyles. They have two children.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.