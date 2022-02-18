KHP: Trooper was out of the car when semi ran into the back of his SUV on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol was active Thursday morning helping cars get out ditches but one trooper was very close to a situation that could have been much worse.

A semi-truck on I-70 near the West Union exit struck a KHP vehicle. Both ended up in the ditch with the KHP SUV’s backside destroyed. I-70 closed for a few hours as drivers were directed toward Rossville to get around.

They posted on the KHP Facebook saying “The roads are treacherous. They’re icy and snow-packed! We want you and your families to stay safe. This is our trooper’s vehicle after he was struck by a semi! Thankfully he is okay and was out of the car..”

13′s Eric Ives caught a near-hit while on a Facebook live Thursday morning.

One car was stuck near the same area on I-70 then a vehicle loses control. Going toward a KHP vehicle, the driver avoids an accident by driving into the ditch.

Another accident our crews came across sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

KHP Trooper Ryan Nolte was on the scene of that accident. He said, “This vehicle was traveling eastbound lost control due to the slick conditions and went down into the ditch and onto the ramp here where it came to rest.”

Some maneuvered to get back onto the roads.

KHP urged those who don’t need to go out to stay home.

“We just ask drivers to slow down for us and use caution, especially with us out here. Just pay attention to the roadways for us,” said Nolte.

