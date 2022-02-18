Advertisement

KDOT says adding ice and strong winds to a snowstorm call for dangerous roads

An overnight snowstorm caused complications for drivers Thursday.
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -An overnight snowstorm caused complications for drivers Thursday.

“We’ve had numerous wrecks this morning there on I-70 and we had to close it temporarily and then there are tons of snow-packed all around the region,” said Kim Stitch with KDOT.

Stitch says the reason I-70 saw multiple wrecks is that some parts of Kansas were hit harder than others.

“You have people coming east on I-70 from Salina and passing Manhattan and the roads are pretty good, so they are going at fairly normal speeds. Then they get closer to the Wabaunsee county line and that is where the line of snow really started.”

She says this storm had one main element that made the roads more dangerous.

“One of the bigger differences is this one has the element of ice to it. We had rain late last night and earlier this morning that then turned into sleet and frozen rain that froze on our roadways,” Stitch said.

Mother nature didn’t stop with the ice.

“You’ve got snow, you’ve got a layer of ice and you’ve got blowing winds that are blowing snow back onto the road. That will cause the biggest problems is the snow we keep on shoveling over and over,” she said.

To check the conditions of the roads, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
DA upgrades charges for Topeka High Drumline director
Seaman faculty investigate after dirt bike races through halls of high school
Additional snow today Feb 17, 2022
Snow continues through mid-afternoon

Latest News

Shawnee County is in the substantial zone for the first time in 7 weeks with an overall score...
Breaking down Shawnee Co.’s Community Indicator rating
Breaking down Shawnee Co.’s Community Indicator rating
Breaking down Shawnee Co.’s Community Indicator rating
Northern Riley County ambulance station unanimously approved by Riley Co. Commissioners
KHP: Trooper was out of the car when semi ran into the back of his SUV on I-70
KHP: Trooper was out of the car when semi ran into the back of his SUV on I-70
KHP: Trooper was out of the car when semi ran into the back of his SUV on I-70
KHP: Trooper was out of the car when semi ran into the back of his SUV on I-70