KDOT says adding ice and strong winds to a snowstorm call for dangerous roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -An overnight snowstorm caused complications for drivers Thursday.

“We’ve had numerous wrecks this morning there on I-70 and we had to close it temporarily and then there are tons of snow-packed all around the region,” said Kim Stitch with KDOT.

Stitch says the reason I-70 saw multiple wrecks is that some parts of Kansas were hit harder than others.

“You have people coming east on I-70 from Salina and passing Manhattan and the roads are pretty good, so they are going at fairly normal speeds. Then they get closer to the Wabaunsee county line and that is where the line of snow really started.”

She says this storm had one main element that made the roads more dangerous.

“One of the bigger differences is this one has the element of ice to it. We had rain late last night and earlier this morning that then turned into sleet and frozen rain that froze on our roadways,” Stitch said.

Mother nature didn’t stop with the ice.

“You’ve got snow, you’ve got a layer of ice and you’ve got blowing winds that are blowing snow back onto the road. That will cause the biggest problems is the snow we keep on shoveling over and over,” she said.

