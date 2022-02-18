Advertisement

Kansas Congressional leaders urge President to recognize disaster declaration for December fires

FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across...
FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a severe wind storm and wildfires that swept across the Sunflower State in December, Kansas Congressional leaders have recognized a disaster declaration for the state and urged President Biden to do the same.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Kansas Congressional Delegation has recognized a federal disaster declaration for the Sunflower State following severe wind storms and wildfires in December.

“The severe storms that swept across our state on December 15 upended the lives of many Kansans and destroyed critical infrastructure,” said Sen. Moran. “It will take time to recover from the devastation caused by the storms, but this federal disaster declaration will equip our state with resources to help Kansans in the process.”

Moran said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (KS-01), Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Sharice David (KS-03) and Ron Estes (KS-04) recognized the declaration on Friday, Feb. 18.

“Communities and individuals across Kansas are facing a long road to recovery following the severe storms that ripped through communities in December,” said Marshall. “I applaud President Biden for granting this federal disaster declaration that will provide our state with the support and resources needed to rebuild and restore our communities and public infrastructure. My office stands at the ready to help Kansans in need of federal assistance as they work towards getting back on their feet.”

In January, after the Kansas Division Of Emergency Management requested federal support, Moran said the delegation urged President Joe Biden to make the formal declaration to support the state’s recovery.

“In December, communities across Kansas were hit hard with severe storms, including tornados, hail, heavy thunderstorms, and straight-line wind gusts up to 100 mph,” said Rep. LaTurner. “After coming together with my fellow Kansans to request federal assistance, I am grateful that much-needed disaster relief funds will soon be coming to Kansas to help respond and recover from the severe weather.”

Earlier this week, Moran said he, along with Marshall and Mann, urged U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to grant flexibility under the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program for producers affected by the December fires.

“As Kansans continue to rebuild from the extensive damage done by the windstorm and wildfires in December, I am reminded of their resilience,” said Rep. Mann. “In the past two months, communities have banded together to help their neighbors recover from losing homes, farms, and livestock. Now with this declaration of disaster, Kansans will have access to resources to help them rebuild even stronger.”

Those who need help with federal resources can find contact information HERE.

“I’m grateful to my Kansas colleagues here in Washington for coming together to support our state, and to the President for responding to our request for help,” said Rep. Davids. “The rare and severe weather we experienced late last year cost Kansans their lives and their livelihoods. These federal funds will supplement the ongoing state disaster response and accelerate our recovery.”

“Kansans have been affected by the severe weather that swept across the state in December,” said Rep. Estes. “These emergency funds from FEMA alleviate the stress on families and local governments and provide support to communities in need.”

To read the full text of the letter sent to President Biden, click HERE.

