Inmate escapes from Hutchinson Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at Hutchinson Correctional Facility escaped late Friday morning, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gabriel Sanchez Jr. has been placed on escape status from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit. Local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol are aiding in the search.

Sanchez, a 29-year-old while male, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6-foot-1 and weighs 254 pounds. He is serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding local law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Sanchez can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911. The escape is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

