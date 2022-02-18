Helicopter uses heat signatures to locate man running from police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chapman man was taken into custody by the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s office after leading them on a chase. He was later located by a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter with heat-seeking technology.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s office said a deputy was conducting surveillance at the residence of Scott Lambert Leister, 47, or Chapman.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Leister had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest including a Dickinson Co. warrant for possession of opiates, burglary, and criminal possession of a firearm. He also had a Geary Co. warrant for failure to appear on felony fleeing and eluding and 2 counts of child endangerment, along with a Saline Co. warrant for failure to appear on theft and criminal damage to property charges.

The bond amount on the Dickinson Co. warrant was $5,000 and the Geary Co. bond was $10,000. There was no bond on the Saline Co. warrant because it was body only.

On Thursday, a deputy saw Leister leave his property shortly after 6 p.m. He started driving in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and traveled north on Oat Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s office, as the deputy was catching up to Leister, he then fled north on Oat Rd. towards 2700 Ave. He then turned east onto 2700 Ave. to Paint Rd., then south on Paint Rd. to 2600 Ave., west on 2600 Ave. and then turned south onto Oat Rd. to return to his address.

He turned the vehicle into a field access road located at 2710 Oat Rd. and continued east of his residence. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Once the deputy located the truck, Leister fled on foot. Additional units were called to the scene including the Sheriff’s department, the Chapman Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The Sheriff’s office K9 unit was deployed to the scene, along with 2 K9 units from KHP.

The Sheriff’s office also requested air assistance from KHP and a helicopter from Topeka responded. The Sheriff’s office also deployed its drone unit to the scene.

The KHP helicopter located a heat signature just before 8:30 p.m. behind the residence in the 1700 block of Old-40 highway. The Sheriff’s office drone unit responded to maintain surveillance until officers were able to reach the area.

A KHP K9 searched the area and found Leister underneath a cedar tree. The Sheriff’s office said that K9 announcements were made but Leister refused to comply and was bitten by a K9.

The Sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody and Dickinson Co. Emergency Medical Services were called to examine Leister’s injuries.

The Sheriff’s office then said that he was later transported to the Abilene Memorial Hospital to be treated before he was taken to the Dickinson Co. Detention Facility.

No further information was released.

