Friday forecast: Sunny and warming through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4.5″ of snow was the official report from Topeka yesterday with the bulk of the snow in the southeastern half of the WIBW viewing area. Those areas will be relatively cooler the next several days compared to those areas that didn’t get any snow but still above freezing so snow melting will be taking place each day.

Snowfall Totals Click here for a report

The next possible chance of precipitation won’t be until early next week with a cold front Monday night however that is a low chance especially compared to the chance Thursday into Thursday night. The bigger impact will be the temperatures behind the front that will lead to next week being cold all week (after Monday’s mild day).

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s along and south of the turnpike for those that received snow yesterday. Mid-upper 50s for the rest of northeast KS. Winds SW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. The strong wind, warmer temperatures and lack of moisture will lead to an elevated fire danger threat for areas mainly north of a line from Abilene to Holton.

Tonight: Few clouds early as a weak cold front pushes through otherwise mainly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s for those with snow, mid-upper 40s for the rest of northeast KS. Winds NE/S 5-15 mph.

There are indications Saturday night’s low may occur before midnight before winds start to increase leading to a warming trend through sunrise. This will set-up temperatures warming in the 60s for most of northeast KS. The only exception may be those with some snow still leftover where highs will be stuck in the 50s and some areas out toward central KS may reach 70°. Winds return with gusts around 30 mph leading to the fire danger increasing again.

Monday remains mild as well although may be slightly cooler due to more clouds otherwise with a cold front pushing through Monday night into Tuesday morning that could result in temperatures steady/falling through the day so the 8 day reflects that with the same temperatures for Monday night’s low and Tuesday’s high. This will be adjusted as needed based on the timing of the front.

Highs remain in the 20s for much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens. Obviously too early to discuss details on snow next week but there is a potential for accumulating snow Thursday into Thursday evening.

Taking Action:

Fire danger is highest today and Sunday for those north of I-70 where outdoor burning should be avoided. Watch out for re-freezing of any snow melt each night and early morning hours that doesn’t evaporate during the daytime hours. Enjoy these next 4 days because most of next work week will be cold where your heater will be working overtime.

