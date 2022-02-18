Cardiac rehab improves odds for heart attack survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Surviving a heart attack is the first step. Thriving afterward - and preventing another - is the goal of cardiac rehab.

A major heart attack last summer was an eye-opener for Maggie Mahood of Topeka.

“I’ve always been a person that’s going to live forever. Nothing can get to me,” she said.

Instead, the first hospital stay of her life was two-weeks long, with four stents as a souvenir. The cardiac rehab team at Cotton O’Neil Heart Center in Topeka is helping her take steps so it doesn’t happen again.

Exercise physiologist Kelly Barnes, MS, CCRP, says while exercise is a big component in terms of rebuilding the heart muscle, the program is about much more.

“We evaluate and assess and put them through an exercise program with education and give them the tools that they can use to make the necessary lifestyle changes,” she said. “We look at the patient as a whole. We do the physical activity education, we do psycho-social, look at stress and depression and anxiety, nutrition education, making the necessary changes as far as controlling sodium and fat and cholesterol.”

Patients are monitored as they exercise - because making your heart work can be scary after a heart scare.

“Because I didn’t know what it felt like the first time, I didn’t know what to anticipate it would feel like the second time,” Maggie said. “It’s a very, very safe environment so you can push yourself a little harder than if you were walking at home.”

Barnes says a big bonus of the program is the social support patients receive.

“They have the opportunity to talk to other patients who are going through the same thing as them,” Barnes said.

Maggie said she especially enjoys the support of other people in the program.

“It was delightful. Because of my coaching background, I could encourage people,” she said. “When you’re in the same boat, it creates a camaraderie that you don’t have a lot of places.”

Maggie says the cardiac rehab team empowered her to make changes - from nutrition, to making herself a priority.

“A deep breath when you’re having stress is a miracle tool,” she said.

Her advice to others is to get motivated.

“Find something that creates meaning because there is a reason that you’re here,” she said.

One study found cardiac rehab helped reduce risk of a second heart attack by 47 percent. The typical program is six to 12 weeks. Cotton O’Neil Heart Center also offers a maintenance program, where patients can pay a monthly fee to continue using their facility.

February 13 to 19 is Cardiac Rehab Awareness Week.

