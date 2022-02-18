Breaking down Shawnee Co.’s Community Indicator rating

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As COVID-19 restrictions ease, Shawnee Co. is still considered to have a substantial risk index.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department releases the COVID-19 Community Indicator each week to show a look at the trends in the community.

After seven weeks in the “high” transmission zone, the county improved to the “substantial” area this week with a summary index score of 15,

Shawnee Co. health officials use five measures to calculate the score.

The greatest values are given to the core measures which are the number of new cases and the percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

More than 350 cases in a week is considered high, 201 to 350 are substantial and below 100 is low.

A percent positivity rate of 15 percent or greater is in the high zone and below five percent is low.

Shawnee Co. had 605 new cases in the last week and 13 percent of all tests came back positive.

The three other areas in the Index Score are whether cases are trending up or down compared to the week before, how many new cases staff is able to contact in 24 hours and hospital stress

Shawnee Co. saw 25.5% fewer cases in the last scoring period.

41 percent of new cases were contacted in 24 hours and hospital stress remains high.

Shawnee Co.’s score gets backup from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Their community transmission map shows all but four Kansas counties with “high” COVID transmission.

In a statement Craig Barnes with the Health Department said:

“Though trends have been improving for the last few weeks, due to the record-setting levels of cases and transmission in weeks prior, it took time to improve into the different thresholds as set on our indicator.

For example, though cases have decreased for three consecutive weeks, for a community our size it would take less than 350 cases in a weekly reporting period to decrease a threshold range. It is important to note that any changes in our 5 metrics has the capability of producing a shift in index score - most notably the two core measures which are weekly cases reported and percent positivity.

Additionally, you will notice that according to the CDC our community is still in the High community transmission index based on a smaller number of metrics: New cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and Percentage of positive NAATs tests during the past 7 days.

We are hopeful that cases continue to decrease, less people test positive as a whole, and that the burden is lessened on our health care and public health systems and if these positive trends continue that would likely be in the near future.”

Barnes added with the improved trends, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke is working to update current recommendations which are expected next week.

