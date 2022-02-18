Advertisement

Body found in trunk of burning car in Leavenworth Co.

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk.

The discovery was made around 3 a.m. Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County, television station KSHB reported.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body in the car’s trunk, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name, and detectives are investigating.

