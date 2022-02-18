Auburn-Washburn dropping masks as county indicator drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will no longer be required at USD 437 schools or events starting next week.

Auburn-Washburn Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams cited the Shawnee Co. Community Index Score moving out of the red, or “high,” transmission zone in announcing the decision. Weishaar said the district itself has seen a case threshold below 5 percent over the last six weeks.

Masks are still encouraged, especially at Pauline Central and Wanamaker Elementary.

