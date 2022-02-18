Advertisement

Auburn man behind bars after residents tell deputies they saw him using meth while driving

Levi Ludwick is arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, after Osage Co. residents told deputies they saw him...
Levi Ludwick is arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, after Osage Co. residents told deputies they saw him using meth while driving.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man is behind bars after residents told deputies they saw him using methamphetamine while driving.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, a deputy received reports of a driver who appeared to be using drugs while operating their vehicle.

A short time later, deputies said they found the vehicle near Overbrook and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, methamphetamine was located on the driver.

The driver, Levi N. Ludwick, 31, of Auburn was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said this case is a great example of “if you see something, say something.”

