Amid nationwide blood shortage; Senator Jerry Moran donates blood in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Blood donations are nearing an all-time low across the nation, the American Red Cross says it’s the worst shortage in over a decade.

Senator Jerry Moran opted to donate blood at Ascension Via Christi sponsored blood drive, following a plea for donors by a physician in his hometown of Plainville, Kansas.

Moran said after hearing that the shortage of blood is causing medical procedures to be cancelled or postponed, he knew he needed to do his part to donate blood.

“The idea that there’s only a one-to-two-day supply of blood in Kansas, that’s pretty compelling for all of us to step forward and try to solve this problem and the reality is, it’s a problem that can be solved without really significant effort, just roll up your sleeve, get to the American Red Cross, or another blood donor bank and provide this lifesaving asset.” Senator Jerry Moran says.

To find a blood donation drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.

