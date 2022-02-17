Advertisement

Winter storm leaves 8 in. of snow in Douglas Co.

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans awoke to a winter wonderland after a storm system moved across the state on Thursday, Feb. 17. While snow has stopped falling in most of the state, blowing snow continues to create an issue for drivers. Snowfall total details here.

CountyLocationTotal
CoffeyGridley2.7 in.
Douglas1 WNW Baldwin City4.0 in.
Douglas4 W Eudora4.0 in.
CoffeyBurlington4.5 in.
DouglasLecompton5.0 in.
Franklin5 NE Princeton5.0 in.
Lyon1 S Emporia5.3 in.
DouglasBaldwin City5.5 in.
JeffersonMcLouth5.7 in.
Douglas2 ESE Lawrence5.8 in.
Douglas2 SW Lawrence6.0 in.
Douglas4 ESE Lawrence6.5 in.
Douglas2 WSW Lawrence7.0 in.
Douglas3 WNW Lawrence7.1 in.
Douglas1 SSE Eudora7.8 in.
Douglas2 NW Lawrence8.0 in.

