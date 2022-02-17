Winter storm leaves 8 in. of snow in Douglas Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans awoke to a winter wonderland after a storm system moved across the state on Thursday, Feb. 17. While snow has stopped falling in most of the state, blowing snow continues to create an issue for drivers. Snowfall total details here.

County Location Total Coffey Gridley 2.7 in. Douglas 1 WNW Baldwin City 4.0 in. Douglas 4 W Eudora 4.0 in. Coffey Burlington 4.5 in. Douglas Lecompton 5.0 in. Franklin 5 NE Princeton 5.0 in. Lyon 1 S Emporia 5.3 in. Douglas Baldwin City 5.5 in. Jefferson McLouth 5.7 in. Douglas 2 ESE Lawrence 5.8 in. Douglas 2 SW Lawrence 6.0 in. Douglas 4 ESE Lawrence 6.5 in. Douglas 2 WSW Lawrence 7.0 in. Douglas 3 WNW Lawrence 7.1 in. Douglas 1 SSE Eudora 7.8 in. Douglas 2 NW Lawrence 8.0 in.

