Winter storm leaves 8 in. of snow in Douglas Co.
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans awoke to a winter wonderland after a storm system moved across the state on Thursday, Feb. 17. While snow has stopped falling in most of the state, blowing snow continues to create an issue for drivers. Snowfall total details here.
|County
|Location
|Total
|Coffey
|Gridley
|2.7 in.
|Douglas
|1 WNW Baldwin City
|4.0 in.
|Douglas
|4 W Eudora
|4.0 in.
|Coffey
|Burlington
|4.5 in.
|Douglas
|Lecompton
|5.0 in.
|Franklin
|5 NE Princeton
|5.0 in.
|Lyon
|1 S Emporia
|5.3 in.
|Douglas
|Baldwin City
|5.5 in.
|Jefferson
|McLouth
|5.7 in.
|Douglas
|2 ESE Lawrence
|5.8 in.
|Douglas
|2 SW Lawrence
|6.0 in.
|Douglas
|4 ESE Lawrence
|6.5 in.
|Douglas
|2 WSW Lawrence
|7.0 in.
|Douglas
|3 WNW Lawrence
|7.1 in.
|Douglas
|1 SSE Eudora
|7.8 in.
|Douglas
|2 NW Lawrence
|8.0 in.
