Wichita woman sentenced to 16 years for 2020 shooting death

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman who fatally shot a man accused of beating her adult son with a baseball bat has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 43-year-old Amber Ahrens for the 2020 shooting death of 53-year-old David Leddy, the Wichita Eagle reported. Ahrens had pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and a weapons count in Leddy’s death.

The judge rejected a request from Ahren’s attorney to sentence her to probation.

Police have said the shooting happened June 17, 2020, after Ahrens’ 19-year-old son and Leddy had fought earlier in the day and Ahrens later confronted Leddy about it outside his Wichita home.

Ahrens argued that she shot Leddy in the head after he threatened to beat her, too. But prosecutors said Ahrens fled after the shooting and tossed the revolver she used in a vacant lot. Police arrested her three weeks later after an investigation.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

