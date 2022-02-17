Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Wesley

Wednesday's Child - Wesley
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, we introduce you to a young man who has hopes of joining the Army. But before he enlists, our Wednesday’s Child Wesley needs to be recruited by a forever family.

Wesley is 14 years old, and described as dedicated, hard-working and athletic. He loves to play sports, especially baseball and soccer. Wesley also likes to play games with his friends, whether it’s a video game like Call of Duty or board games like Sorry! and Monopoly.

Wesley is a good student. He makes good grades, follows directions well and says “math” is his best subject. This young man is proud of how hard he works in school, and on the soccer pitch or baseball field.

Wesley would also work hard at being part of a family. He would love parents who will support his hopes and dreams – and push him to work hard and always do his best.

Wesley says he’d like a family who is kind, sweet and caring. He also hopes they have a pet!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

