Topeka school collects over 3,100 cans for needy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christ the King School reached another record in its annual canned food drive.

Project Topeka picked up results of the school’s efforts Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Each class does a service project, and the 5th grade class took the food drive under its wing. According to the school’s principal, Relynn Reynoso, the students collected over 3,100 cans, that is 1,059 more cans than they did in 2021.

Project Topeka will give the food to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Reynoso shared with 13 NEWS why this project is a great lesson to teach students.

“It is good for them to learn that it is important to give to others and for people in need,” said Reynoso. “All of our classes do service projects, and we are just glad to really help our community here in Topeka.”

This was the 26th year the school held the Project Topeka canned food drive.

