Advertisement

Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A three-year-old Topeka girl is finally back home with her family after battling COVID in the hospital since late December.

After spending seven weeks in the hospital, Evelyn Ijams finally returned home and she was welcomed with a special parade from her friends and family.

“I believe her coming out of everything, she is a little walking miracle,” said Evy’s mom, Morgan Ijams.

Evelyn tested positive for COVID-19 two days after Christmas.

She went through several assisted breathing machines but her condition only got worse.

“We talked to her throughout the whole time you know ‘Evy you got this; you’re a fighter, you can do this, and mommy and daddy are fighting with you,” said Ijams.

Her mother Morgan says the doctors recommended an ECMO machine, a system that helps deliver oxygen to the heart and lungs.

The doctors described the machine as one last chance to save Evy’s life.

“They said she’s comfortable, she’s not suffering, she’s not in any pain... so we decided, let’s do it,” said Ijams.

Evelyn’s condition improved over the course of several weeks and on Valentine’s Day, the family learned she was able to return home.

“It is a miracle and we are so forever grateful for her, our friends praying, the power of prayer is strong, she definitely had a village standing behind her,” said Ijams.

Evy was welcomed home with plenty of hugs, presents, and some bonding time with her two older siblings.

Morgan says she and her husband can finally rest easy knowing that their home is full again.

“Now she’s in the comfort of her own home and I think she will thrive here at home with all of us here, supporting her, and fighting with her still.”

If you would like to assist the family with expenses from Evy’s extended hospital stay and ongoing treatment, friends have established a GoFundMe. You can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Thursday
Winter Storm Warning For Tonight & Tomorrow
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
DA upgrades charges for Topeka High Drumline director
Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.
Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Kaden Stones
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Kaden Stones
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Kaden Stones
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Kaden Stones
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade
Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade
Maggie Mahood survived a major heart attack, thanks to her neighbors quick action starting CPR.
Quick action, knowledge help Topeka woman survive heart attack