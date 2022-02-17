Thursday forecast: Snow likely through mid-afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are along and south of the turnpike, your impacts will be greatest from this snow storm. Strong wind with gusts 30-40 mph and snowfall totals at least 4″ are likely. The snow will be winding down between 1-3pm with completely dry conditions by 4pm.

While there has been sleet overnight the cold air is continuing to push down to the south changing everything over to snow by sunrise. There also was thunder with some of the sleet overnight and the chance of thundersnow this morning is low but it is something that can’t be ruled out. If there is thundersnow, that means snow falls at a much heavier rate which means higher snowfall totals.

There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall totals in the WIBW viewing area but exactly where that will occur is still somewhat unknown. That’s why it’s important to not just look at the maximum snow forecasted in the range but also look at the minimum. A 1.8″ report is a good forecast if you’re in Zone 3 (2-5″ range).

Confidence is fairly high on this forecast but changes could still occur today, check back midday for an update (WIBW)

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Snow through mid-afternoon. Decreasing clouds from west to east with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds N 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the single digits and low-mid teens. Those with more snow will be colder and lows may end up being closer to midnight with warmer air moving in overnight with temperatures staying steady if not warming up by sunrise. Wind chills for most will likely be in the single digits at sunrise (even below zero in a few areas). Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in north-central KS with upper 30s-mid 40s for those with more snow. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

This weekend will be in the 40s and 50s (colder for those with more snow) with Sunday the warmer day. Sunday will also come with more wind, gusts near 25 mph.

Next week will start out mild but a cold front on Tuesday may lead to temperatures warmest at sunrise and getting colder during the day. We’ll fine tune the timing of the cold front as we get closer to this time frame. Bottom line is once the cold front comes through it may end up being cold and below average the rest of the week. Precipitation chances are slim with the cold front early in the week but left a snow chance in for Monday night, better chance by the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Traveling today is not recommended if you are receiving snow. Reduced visibility and near blizzard like conditions are possible with gusts 30-40 mph.

It will be cold tomorrow morning but above freezing by the afternoon so melting will start taking place each afternoon through early next week. Be mindful of snowmelt refreezing each night and creating black ice.



