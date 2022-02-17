Advertisement

Suspect fires shot at officers during police chase in Concordia

Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Concordia Police Department arrested two people after one of them fired a shot at officers during a police chase Wednesday through the city.

Officers pulled over a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer just after 4:30 p.m near E. 14th and Archer St. in Concordia.

Concordia Police said the officers noticed suspicious activity during the traffic stop and as they tried to investigate, the suspect fled beginning a chase. They said the truck headed east on K-9 leaving city limits and then turned off the highway toward the south.

Cloud County Sheriff’s deputies also joined in the chase. As it continued, authorities said the suspect fired a shot out the truck’s window at officers and a Concordia police officer fired back. The truck then headed back to K-9 and through the city of Concordia before the suspect lost control and stopped near E. 9th and Lincoln St.

Concordia Police said the driver, Jacob Lyman of Nebraska, and his passenger, Valerie Sanchez of Texas, surrendered without further incident.

Lyman was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property, and multiple drug and weapon charges. Sanchez was also booked on several drug charges.

Concordia Police said the officer who fired at the suspect is being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

They said no injuries were reported.

