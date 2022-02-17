Storm drops several inches of snow in Kansas, Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine dumped several inches of snow in parts of Kansas and Missouri, causing numerous traffic accidents and delays on interstates.

The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, areas of Kansas reported between 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) inches and up to 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) around Wichita, with Lawrence reporting the highest total of 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) .

In Missouri, Kansas City International Airport reported 7 inches (17.78 centimeters), breaking the record for the day of 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) set in 1893.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported accidents involving tractor-trailer trucks shut down or delayed traffic on Interstate 29 and Interstate 70 for several hours near Columbia. The patrol reported responding to hundreds of accidents but had not recorded any traffic-related fatalities by mid-afternoon.

In St. Louis, where up to 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of snow was forecast, the weather service also issued a flood advisory as heavy rains overnight threatened to swamp low-lying areas.