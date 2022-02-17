Advertisement

Storm drops several inches of snow in Kansas, Missouri

Michael Young braves blizzard conditions as he rides his bicycle through a winter storm in...
Michael Young braves blizzard conditions as he rides his bicycle through a winter storm in Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Young manages a bicycle store in Wichita and said he rides his bike to work no matter the weather. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)((Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine dumped several inches of snow in parts of Kansas and Missouri, causing numerous traffic accidents and delays on interstates.

The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, areas of Kansas reported between 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) inches and up to 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) around Wichita, with Lawrence reporting the highest total of 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) .

In Missouri, Kansas City International Airport reported 7 inches (17.78 centimeters), breaking the record for the day of 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) set in 1893.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported accidents involving tractor-trailer trucks shut down or delayed traffic on Interstate 29 and Interstate 70 for several hours near Columbia. The patrol reported responding to hundreds of accidents but had not recorded any traffic-related fatalities by mid-afternoon.

In St. Louis, where up to 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of snow was forecast, the weather service also issued a flood advisory as heavy rains overnight threatened to swamp low-lying areas.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Additional snow today Feb 17, 2022
Snow continues through mid-afternoon

