Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office implements phase III accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has implemented phase III accident reporting. During Phase III reporting, officers will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:

· Injury, possible injury or death to any person

· Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

· Incidents of hit and run

· Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

· Any hazardous material situation.

· When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

· And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

Any other accident will be handed to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest available time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.