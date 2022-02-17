Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office implements phase III accident reporting
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has implemented phase III accident reporting. During Phase III reporting, officers will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:
· Injury, possible injury or death to any person
· Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
· Incidents of hit and run
· Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
· Any hazardous material situation.
· When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
· And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.
Any other accident will be handed to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest available time.
