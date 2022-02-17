Shawnee Co. falls out of “high” zone on latest COVID-19 report
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has fallen out of the high zone on the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the first time in 7 weeks.
Health officials report an overall score of 15 for the week of February 6-12. That is a three-point drop from the previous week and moves the county into the “substantial” zone.
The decrease is attributed to fewer cases. Shawnee County saw a total of 605 weekly new coronavirus cases last week, a drop from 823 the week before. The percent of positive tests also fell from 19% to 13%.
However, hospital stress is maxed out once again at 3.0, after falling to 2.8 the previous week.
