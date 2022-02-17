Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management: be alert during fire and snow danger

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a week focused on fire danger, crews have shifted their attention to preparing for Thursday’s winter storm.

Jake Henry with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management said handling all types of weather in a short period of time is part of the job.

“We have to be ready, that’s why we train and exercise the way we do we have to be ready to respond to different kinds of emergencies,” he said.

“Depending on what those are we really maintain the ability to use our capabilities regardless of what the threat is.”

Henry said residents need to pay attention for both types of threats.

“As this transition occurs, remain vigilant for things related to fire-weather, don’t throw cigarettes out the window, don’t burn unless you’ve been in contact with your local fire department,” he warned.

“Then, as you maintain that vigilance, begin to shift your thinking in terms of winter weather preparedness that’s where we ask you to start thinking about your kit in your car that would have an emergency blanket, water, shovel or whatever supplies you need in case you were to get stranded.”

He said to be ready to adjust for any emergency.

“In terms of fire weather, a lot of times during preparation it’s kind of put out there you have an evacuation kit for your home so you have a kit ready to grab with you and get out quickly should there be a fire that threatens your home, that would be different if it was a winter storm,” he said.

“It’s kind of unlikely that those things conflict because your fire weather’s not going to be that high once there’s snow on the ground.”

