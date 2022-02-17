Sen. Moran set to donate blood in Manhattan as nation faces crisis

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation faces a blood crisis, Sen. Jerry Moran has set an appointment to roll up his own sleeve and donate at a drive in Manhattan.

The American Red Cross says on Friday, Feb. 18, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan will host a blood drive at the Holiday Inn at 1641 Anderson Ave.

The drive will help support the Red Cross as the nation faces a blood crisis - the worst shortage in over a decade posing a threat to patient care.

The Red Cross said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), who recently spoke on the Senate floor about the crisis, has made an appointment to donate blood at the drive at 1:30 p.m.

“We are extremely thankful for representatives such as Senator Jerry Moran for bringing to light the need for blood during this time of a national crisis,” said Kristi Ingalls, manager for Central Plains Blood Services Region for the Red Cross.

During the shortage, the Red Cross has asked Kansans to roll up a sleeve and donate to ensure communities receive the care they need.

“We are extremely thankful to the Holiday Inn at the Campus for allowing us to host blood drives in their facility. This ensures that blood is on the shelves during this time of need,” said Ingalls, “Many of our businesses who host blood drives for us cannot allow visitors into their facilities, the Holiday Inn at the Campus has stepped up by donating their space to keep the drives in Manhattan going strong.”

