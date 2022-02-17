Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Kaden Stones

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Jeff West’s Kaden Stones.

Stones has suited up for football all four years, two of which he served as team captain. He also played one season of basketball and three seasons of baseball for the Tigers.

Off the field, Stones kept busy as part of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Tigers and Cubs, the powerlifting club and the spanish club — earning the Kansas Silver Seal of Biliteracy.

He was also named the Jeff West Male Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

He maintains a 3.95 GPA. Up next, Stones plans to attend college to pursue a medical degree.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete, click here.

