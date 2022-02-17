Quick action, knowledge help Topeka woman survive heart attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maggie Mahood was literally brought back to life. For several minutes last summer, she was on the ground with no pulse, no heartbeat.

“I’m very, very blessed; very fortunate,” she said.

Maggie, 60, says life had slowed for her the past several years and she didn’t even realize it.

“When I was coaching or when I was in the car business, I would probably log in the five to seven miles a day category,” she said. “I just became much more sedentary. I didn’t exercise.”

Maggie, an account executive for WIBW-TV, still worked in the yard and kept busy with friends. But one day changed everything.

“The day was August 20th of 2021 - and I don’t remember any of it,” she said.

Maggie said the last thing she recalls was picking up the newspaper from the driveway and bringing it into the garage to go into her house. As she turned, she collapsed.

“(The next thing) I remember (is) being in the hospital room, and my mom was there,” she said.

It was seven days later.

Maggie’s neighbors Jane and Russ Greene can fill in the gap. A knock on the door from Maggie’s friend alerted them something was wrong. Jane called 911.

“Jane and I quickly went over to the house and saw Maggie on the floor, unresponsive,” Russ recalled. “She had stopped breathing. I checked her pulse. She had no pulse. At that time, because she had no pulse, we started CPR on her. I did chest compressions, and Jane did respirations.”

Paramedics from Mission Township Fire Department arrived within minutes.

“She was shocked twice,” Russ said.

Both Jane and Russ are medical professionals - Russ is a radiation oncologist who is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support, while Jane is a pediatric nurse practitioner with basic life support training. But seeing a woman they call their best friend in distress was difficult.

“I still see Maggie on that floor,” Jane said. “Seeing Maggie get put into that ambulance and the EMTs driving away, doing CPR on her, I just fell apart, and I think neither Russ nor I thought she was going to survive.”

They’d later learn Maggie had suffered a heart attack due to 100 percent blockage in her left anterior descending artery - the major blood supply to the heart. Maggie said her doctors told her the highest chance of survival was generally between one and four in 100.

“Several of Maggie’s doctors said to us that she would not have had the outcome she had, had CPR not been started immediately,” Jane said.

Even though they made their careers in health care, Russ and Jane stress CPR training is available to anyone - and everyone should have it, because you never know when it will be needed.

“Often times you take these courses thinking that you’ll never end up using them,” Russ said. “It’s just a great feeling for both of us that we were able to help Maggie.”

“I think the important thing to remember is you don’t have to be a health professional to take a CPR class,” Jane added.

Once you know CPR for a friend, for yourself - know the signs! Maggie says she’s learned - particularly for women - it’s not the traditional chest pressure or radiating pain you might think. She had neither, but, in retrospect, probably was experiencing symptoms.

“Friends told me I was tired; I had a great story about one of my friends gave me a mint because I was complaining of having what I thought was acid reflux,” she said. “I thought I was tired and cranky.”

With four stents and rehab work, Maggie feels almost good as new. She’s grateful for every day, and every person who’s made it possible.

“It is very humbling. I had what I thought was a cabinet, a list of people who I thought would come if something happened, and they all came,” she said.

Both the American Red Cross and American Heart Association offer CPR training. The Red Cross can conduct in-person sessions for businesses and organizations, plus individual classes in some communities and online courses. Find the details at RedCross.org. They also have this video demonstrating hands-only CPR.

The American Heart Association also has a hands-only CPR video and other information about CPR at CPR.Heart.org. The AHA also offers specific information about the signs and symptoms of heart attacks that women may experience at this link.

