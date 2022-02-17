Numerous crashes and slide-offs reported Thursday in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the city, county and state were working throughout the day on Thursday to remove snow and ice from Topeka-area roadways.

In spite of their efforts, many roads remained icy and snow-packed into Thursday afternoon, leading to a number of slide-offs and rollover crashes in the Topeka area.

Several crashes were reported around 9 a.m. along S.W. Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

Crashes were reported near westbound S.W. I-70 and Valencia Road; S.W. I-70 and West Union Road; and S.W. I-70 and Valencia Road.

The large number of crashes on eastbound I-70 just west of Topeka resulted in a portion of the roadway being closed for around two hours late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 was diverted onto S.W. Carlson Road, then north to US-24 highway in Rossville. Motorists then were routed east on US-24 highway to US-75 highway in North Topeka, where motorists could go south across the Westgate Bridge before connecting again with eastbound I-70 in west Topeka.

Additional crashes were reported Thursday along N.W. US-75 highway, between N.W. US-24 highway and N.W. 46th Street.

At least two people were reported to have been transported by American Medical Response ambulance as a result of injuries sustained in one of the crashes.

As of early Thursday afternoon, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Tony Trower, deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said 26 trucks -- including dump trucks and “pup” trucks -- equipped with snow blades were on the streets as of early Thursday.

Crews worked through the night treating roadways that became icy by an initial coating of sleet.

Snow then fell on top of the icy road conditions, making it more difficult to have the roadways completely cleared.

Trucks plowed Topeka’s main streets first, treating them with a mixture of salt brine, calcium chloride and beet juice.

Trower said Thursday marked the city’s fourth “snow event” of the winter.

He said the city has had no trouble maintaining supplies for treating its streets.

Meanwhile, I-70 in the Topeka area remained icy and snow-packed early Thursday afternoon, as temperatures were in the low-20s.

Electronic message boards along I-70 warned drivers to slow down to help prevent crashes.

Traffic along I-70 in Topeka was slowed to around 40 mph mid-morning Wednesday as drivers took extra caution as they traveled on the snow-packed and icy roadway.

Many governmental offices and schools were closed on Thursday, which helped reduce the number of motorists in the Topeka area.

After another cold night on Thursday, forecasters are calling for sunshine and higher temperatures on Friday, with some of the ice and snow expected to melt.

