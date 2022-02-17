Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly broke into several vehicles on the lot of a car dealership and kicked an officer.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the 3000 block of S. Kansas Ave. just before midnight on a report of a disturbance.

A security officer at the car dealership told police that while he was patrolling the lot, a suspicious person hit his vehicle with an object. Topeka Police said during their investigation they also found evidence that the suspect had broken into several vehicles at the dealership.

Officers found Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka on the property and arrested him. Once in custody, police said Mahoney kicked an officer.

Mahoney was booked on charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage, Possession of Meth, and Criminal Trespass.

