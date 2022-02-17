Advertisement

Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly broke into several vehicles on the lot of a car dealership and kicked an officer.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the 3000 block of S. Kansas Ave. just before midnight on a report of a disturbance.

A security officer at the car dealership told police that while he was patrolling the lot, a suspicious person hit his vehicle with an object. Topeka Police said during their investigation they also found evidence that the suspect had broken into several vehicles at the dealership.

Officers found Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka on the property and arrested him. Once in custody, police said Mahoney kicked an officer.

Mahoney was booked on charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage, Possession of Meth, and Criminal Trespass.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
DA upgrades charges for Topeka High Drumline director
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Seaman faculty investigate after dirt bike races through halls of high school
Barry Feaker
Topeka Rescue Mission to announce leadership transition

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement pleads with Kansans to stay home as winter storm impacts driving conditions
Shawnee County is in the substantial zone for the first time in 7 weeks with an overall score...
Shawnee Co. falls out of “high” zone on latest COVID-19 report
Police lights graphic
Suspect fires shot at officers during police chase in Concordia
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has implemented phase III accident reporting.
Authorities change response to accident reporting due to winter weather