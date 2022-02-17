Law enforcement pleads with Kansans to stay home as winter storm impacts driving conditions
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials are pleading with residents to stay off the roads as a major winter storm impacts driving conditions across NE Kansas.
Kansas Highway Patrol reminded drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and snowplows as troopers attempted to help free a semi stuck in the snow.
Troopers have reported multiple vehicles sliding off roadways and getting stuck in the snow.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported 11 noninjury accidents between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Closer to the Capitol City, troopers reported multiple accidents along I-70 near Carlson Rd.
