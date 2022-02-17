Law enforcement pleads with Kansans to stay home as winter storm impacts driving conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials are pleading with residents to stay off the roads as a major winter storm impacts driving conditions across NE Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol reminded drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and snowplows as troopers attempted to help free a semi stuck in the snow.

Troopers have reported multiple vehicles sliding off roadways and getting stuck in the snow.

There are multiple slide-offs, vehicles stuck in the snow, and crashes acrossKansas. Road conditions are hazardous. LT... Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported 11 noninjury accidents between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

All this snow gives our scenic county something extra today. But it has made traveling conditions difficult. Deputies... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Closer to the Capitol City, troopers reported multiple accidents along I-70 near Carlson Rd.

Multiple accidents near I-70 and Carlson road. Slow down and use caution. Posted by Officer Jose KHP-Capitol Police on Thursday, February 17, 2022

