K-State Women’s basketball coach announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

FILE - Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie says his wife has cancer.

On Thursday morning, Feb. 17, Kansas State University Women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced on Twitter his wife, Shanna, has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

Mittie said the family has spent the past month meeting with her medical team and a treatment plan is in place. The medical team and family are confident Shanna’s case is treatable and beatable.

The family said they decided to wait to announce the diagnosis until they were able to meet with the family, their team and staff to discuss what the future holds.

Mittie said the family is thankful for the team at the University of Kansas Medical Center and the Women’s Cancer Center.

The family said they appreciate the community’s prayers and well wishes.

