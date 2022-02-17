K-State Women’s basketball coach announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie says his wife has cancer.

On Thursday morning, Feb. 17, Kansas State University Women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced on Twitter his wife, Shanna, has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

Mittie said the family has spent the past month meeting with her medical team and a treatment plan is in place. The medical team and family are confident Shanna’s case is treatable and beatable.

The family said they decided to wait to announce the diagnosis until they were able to meet with the family, their team and staff to discuss what the future holds.

Shanna and I have been waiting until after she met with family, team, and staff to announce she has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The past month we have met with her medical team and we now have a treatment plan in place and are confident it is treatable and beatable. — Jeff Mittie (@JeffMittie) February 17, 2022

Mittie said the family is thankful for the team at the University of Kansas Medical Center and the Women’s Cancer Center.

The family said they appreciate the community’s prayers and well wishes.

