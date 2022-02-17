Advertisement

Governor closes state offices in Shawnee Co. closed Thursday due to winter storm

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State offices in Shawnee Co. will be closed Thursday as a winter storm approaches.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the move Wednesday night.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, high winds and snow, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and directing employees to work from home,” Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

Kelly said they’ll reassess conditions Thursday to determine what actions to take Friday.

The declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. It does not include the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, or the Legislature.

Kelly said authorities at offices located outside Shawnee Co. may decide the best action for their areas.

The Kansas Judicial Center is also closed Thursday, but individual judges do have the authority to keep individual chambers open. Otherwise, employees will work remotely to maintain operations. All activities affected will be rescheduled.

