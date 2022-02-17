Family and wrestling bond together Nick and Madison Freeland

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a family environment at Shawnee Heights.

“I know that he is cheering for me if he’s there.” Madison Freeland, a freshmen wrestler at Shawnee Heights, said.

The wrestling circle is where siblings battle.

“It’s definitely pretty cool you know,” Nick Freeland, a junior wrestler at Shawnee Heights, said. “Like having somebody who you are so closely related to and you feel like is almost the same person.”

Nick was the first Freeland to the mats.

“It’s a you sport. As soon as you step on you mat and you shake hands, it’s you,” Nick Freeland said. “There’s no like guidelines or plays you have to follow. It’s you out there wrestling. And the culture, your teammates are like so perfect.”

Not long after, Madison joined her older brother.

“I wanted to like find something that I could enjoy,” Madison Freeland said. “So I just kept going and yeah, my brother really pushed me. Coaches pushed me. My mom especially really wanted me to do this this year.”

The two are playfully competitive with each other. Even resolving their skirmishes after food.

“We one time had a bet.” Nick Freeland said.

“It was dinner,” Madison Freeland said. “We were talking about wrestling.”

“My parents thought that I couldn’t pin her in 20 seconds,” Nick Freeland said. “So we all bet $10 on it.”

“I was like, no.” Madison Freeland said.

“She made it about 30 seconds,” Nick Freeland said. “So I did not win that bet.”

“He was so confident,” Madison Freeland said. “So, it feels nice to not lose to him. Don’t let him get that ego boost.”

Both Freeland’s push each other to be better.

“Yeah, I feel like we both lift each other up.” Nick Freeland said.

“It’s such an influence to be able to watch him succeed like I want to be like that.” Madison Freeland said.

And bond over their shared love for wrestling.

“I’m so excited every time she hits a throw or something, I’m like yeah,” Nick Freeland said. “It’s so fun to be a part of that.”

“To me its like I can share this with him,” Madison Freeland said. “Like, I can look up to him and feel a little more calm knowing that he’s there. I do really appreciate that I get to share this with him.”

