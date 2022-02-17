Advertisement

Drop in college enrollment drives Board of Regents to hold statewide review

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drop in college enrollment has driven the Kansas Board of Regents to conduct a systemwide review.

The Kansas Board of Regents says members voted to start a systemwide academic program and resource review during the week of Feb. 14. To conduct the review, the Board will use the rpk GROUP.

“Our system is facing declining enrollments caused by an overall drop in the college-going rate,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “We have to reverse this trend if we’re going to help our state’s economy flourish. This review is a good first step in identifying ways we can improve our programs to best meet the needs of Kansans.”

The Board said the review is meant to ensure the system meets the needs of Kansans and workforce demands.

The review will record extensive data to analyze programs offered at state universities and how they align with institutional missions and local, regional and state needs.

“This is a fact-finding effort that will certainly impact our discussions and decisions as Regents,” Chair Harrison-Lee said. “It’s imperative that we gather data and obtain feedback from all stakeholders to identify opportunities for efficient growth.”

Kansas Board of Regents colleges include the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Pittsburg State University, Fort Hays State University and Washburn University.

