Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Firefighters will be on the scene of a two-alarm vacant building fire for the next 2-3 hours in southeast Wichita.

Crews arrived on the scene of the fire in the 2600 block of S. Oliver, near Pawnee, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Smoke and flames were coming from the building. Because the building was vacant and well-boarded up, crews had to force their way inside. Crews were met with heavy fire in the attic and an isolated collapse area by the door, not fire-related, but caused by the degradation of the building. The decision was made to evacuate the building and fight from outside.

Heavy smoke blowing across the Kansas Turnpike created visibility issues and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

