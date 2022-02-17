COVID continues downward trends in Kansas, 8th child death reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The downward trends continue in the state’s COVID numbers.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update showed 2,362 new cases since Monday, with 30 deaths added to the state’s total, and 125 new hospitalizations.

The percent of tests coming back positive has dropped from more than 30 percent in mid-January, to just over 12 percent last week.

Active clusters also dropped in the weekly update. KDHE reports 341 active clusters this week, down from 375 last week. Among those, 41 are in K-thru-12 schools compared to 51 a week ago, and 214 are in long-term care facilities, down from 219 last week.

KDHE’s dashboard also shows hospitalizations starting to go down. The state set a pandemic-high on Jan. 19, 2022 of 1,351 adult patients hospitalized with COVID. The number was 625 on Monday, Feb. 14.

On a sad note, the state recorded another child death from COVID-related illness. KDHE says a child in the 10-to-17-year-old age group passed away in January. It is the state’s eighth overall child death from COVID-related illness. (KDHE removed a prior death reported in the 10-to-17-year-old age group when it was discovered the patient was not a Kansas resident.)

