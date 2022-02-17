Congressional Review of federal vaccine, mask mandates could follow repeal of Kansas county’s school mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a vote by a Kansas county to repeal its school mask mandate, Senator Roger Marshall signed a resolution that could open a Congressional Review into federal vaccine and mask requirements.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Johnson Co. Board of Commissioners voted to rescind its school mask mandate.

Following the vote, Marshall announced his support for Sen. John Thune’s (R-S.D.) resolution to nullify a federal rule requiring all staff and volunteers at Head Start educational facilities to be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

“Johnson County made the right decision today to unmask Kansas kids. That said, we must never let this happen again, which is why I am supporting this important legislation. It’s time to put politics aside, listen to science, and apply common sense, especially when it comes to kids. Real-world evidence shows us this virus disproportionately impacts senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions – not healthy children,” said Senator Marshall. “These anti-science, inconsistent mask mandates by bureaucrats and politicians have punished children and must be put to an end before irreparable damage is done the next generation.”

Marshall said Congress can now consider the resolution under expedited procedures through the Congressional Review Act, which could pass with a simple majority vote.

The resolution was cosponsored by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

To read the resolution in full, click HERE.

