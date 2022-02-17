Advertisement

Community mourns loss of Marion Co. Sheriff

Sheriff Robert Craft passed away during the evening of Feb. 16, 2022.
Sheriff Robert Craft passed away during the evening of Feb. 16, 2022.(Marion Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is in mourning after Marion Co. Sheriff Robert Craft passed away Wednesday evening.

The Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sheriff Robert Craft passed away. Services have not yet been set.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of death.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Craft retired as a Technical trooper in 2007 after 26 years of service before he went to Marion Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Sheriff Robert...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Following the announcement, various law enforcement agencies from around the state took to Facebook to share their condolences.

We want to extend our thoughts and condolences to our Marion County Friends and Family. Please join us in offering condolences and prayers to them during this difficult time.

Posted by Morris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

We would like to send condolences to the Marion County Sheriff's Office , the citizens of Marion County, and the family...

Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Kansas on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Our hearts are heavy for our brothers and sisters at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and the Marion County community. Thoughts and prayers to the family of Sheriff Craft.

Posted by Franklin County, KS - Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Please keep Sheriff Craft’s family and our brothers and sisters in blue in Marion county in your prayers.

Posted by Jeff Cope Lyon County Sheriff on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Our condolences to the Sheriff’s family and to the men and women of the Marion Co. SO.

Posted by Chapman Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

