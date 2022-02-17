Community mourns loss of Marion Co. Sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is in mourning after Marion Co. Sheriff Robert Craft passed away Wednesday evening.

The Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sheriff Robert Craft passed away. Services have not yet been set.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of death.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Craft retired as a Technical trooper in 2007 after 26 years of service before he went to Marion Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Sheriff Robert... Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Following the announcement, various law enforcement agencies from around the state took to Facebook to share their condolences.

We want to extend our thoughts and condolences to our Marion County Friends and Family. Please join us in offering condolences and prayers to them during this difficult time. Posted by Morris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

