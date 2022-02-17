Community mourns loss of Marion Co. Sheriff
Feb. 17, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is in mourning after Marion Co. Sheriff Robert Craft passed away Wednesday evening.
The Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sheriff Robert Craft passed away. Services have not yet been set.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of death.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Craft retired as a Technical trooper in 2007 after 26 years of service before he went to Marion Co.
Following the announcement, various law enforcement agencies from around the state took to Facebook to share their condolences.
