Area employers attempt to woo WU students at Spring Career Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students browsed the job market at the annual spring Career Fair.

The Career Fair was hosted in the Lee Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and allowed students to interact with companies and ask any questions they had.

After the pandemic and what is being called the Great Resignation, some companies were asking for all the help they could get.

Washburn’s director of career services, Kent McAnally, described to 13 NEWS the status of the job market compared to what he has seen over time.

“The job market is just really hot,” said McAnally. “I have been doing this for quite a long time and I have never seen it like this before.”

Some students were there to browse and search for internships, including Minami Isove and Junnoosuk Saito, two international students from Japan looking at what the Career Fair had to offer.

“I am not looking for a job for the future, but I want to find some internship,” said Isove.

“I am just browsing here today, so hopefully I get a new internship,” said Saito.

