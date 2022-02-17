Advertisement

74th death related to COVID-19 reported in Riley Co.

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department says 74th Riley County resident, a 59-year-old, unvaccinated female, passed away January 11th after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 5th.

Since the last report on February 9th, 230 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified, along with 374 individuals have recovered.

The percent positivity rate has dropped to 16.64% for the current two-week rolling period, the positivity rate for the previous period was 22.34%.

Eight COVID-19 positive patients are receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and at the time of the release, none of the hospitalized patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We’re happy to see the drop in positive cases. Demand for testing has also gone down. The health department is receiving as few as 10 testing requests per day now, and we’re grateful that the shift is allowing us to dedicate more resources back to regular healthcare services such as maternal and early childhood health, family planning, and immunizations. We’re hopefully heading toward a better situation,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

COVID-19 testing is available Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm at the KDHE indoor facility, located at 3019 Anderson Avenue. Testing at this location is free and available through the end of March.

No appointment is required, and test results will be available in 24-48 hours from the date of the test.

Following this COVID-19 update, future written updates will be issued every two weeks. The next update will be published on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley County visit RileyCountyKS.gov/covid.

