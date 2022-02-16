Advertisement

WU Tech tour provides inside look for lawmakers, contractors

Washburn Tech and the Associated General Contractors of Kansas hosted a tour of the school's...
Washburn Tech and the Associated General Contractors of Kansas hosted a tour of the school's facilities. WU Tech builds some of its programs from curriculums put together by AGC. AGC also works with the legislature on workforce development.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers and contractors got an inside look at efforts to bolster the state’s workforce.

Washburn Tech and the Associated General Contractors of Kansas hosted a tour of the school’s facilities. WU Tech builds some of its programs from curriculums put together by AGC. AGC also works with the legislature on workforce development.

“Without programs like Washburn Technology, Topeka and the surrounding areas would be severely challenged in terms of its workforce needs,” AGC Executive Vice President Mike Gibson said.

Specifically highlighted on the tour was AGC’s ‘Build Up Kansas’ initiative, designed to recruit and develop young talent. WU Tech and AGC leaders say that, in turn, strengthens the state economy.

“We really could produce more if we had the opportunity for more classes,” Chris Mullins, a WU Tech instructor, said. “That success rate is because industry needs them.”

“One of the ways we will turn the economy around, specifically, is to improve technical education,” Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley said.

Dr. Farley says it’s up to the legislature to provide the funding that makes their efforts possible.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka Planning and Development Report show significant increase in residential housing
Topeka Planning and Development Report shows significant increase in residential housing
Soldier Twp. fire crews were one of many treating a Tuesday afternoon fire on the...
Soldier Twp. Fire Chief: Red flag fire danger poses higher risks from household activities
Soldier Twp. fire crews were one of many treating a Tuesday afternoon fire on the...
Soldier Twp. Fire Chief: Red flag fire danger poses higher risks from chores