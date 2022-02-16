WU Tech tour provides inside look for lawmakers, contractors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers and contractors got an inside look at efforts to bolster the state’s workforce.

Washburn Tech and the Associated General Contractors of Kansas hosted a tour of the school’s facilities. WU Tech builds some of its programs from curriculums put together by AGC. AGC also works with the legislature on workforce development.

“Without programs like Washburn Technology, Topeka and the surrounding areas would be severely challenged in terms of its workforce needs,” AGC Executive Vice President Mike Gibson said.

Specifically highlighted on the tour was AGC’s ‘Build Up Kansas’ initiative, designed to recruit and develop young talent. WU Tech and AGC leaders say that, in turn, strengthens the state economy.

“We really could produce more if we had the opportunity for more classes,” Chris Mullins, a WU Tech instructor, said. “That success rate is because industry needs them.”

“One of the ways we will turn the economy around, specifically, is to improve technical education,” Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley said.

Dr. Farley says it’s up to the legislature to provide the funding that makes their efforts possible.

