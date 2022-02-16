Wednesday forecast: Mild today, snow and much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front pushing through today, highs will still remain mild with most spots in the 50s and 60s for highs. The track of our snow storm tonight into tomorrow still remains uncertain on snowfall totals. Confidence does remain high though the highest snowfall totals will be along and south of the turnpike with the heaviest snow occurring 3am-2pm.

It is going to be very important you check back around midday and later this afternoon for updates to our snow forecast because it will change and could impact how much snow you might get. While the southeastern half of the viewing area may get significant snowfall totals, it will be sunny and back above freezing Friday through the weekend so this is not going to be an event that will have long lasting impacts once the snow is done.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of light rain or sprinkles mainly this afternoon. Most spots will remain dry. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s however with a cold front pushing through today, some areas will not have a typical warming trend. Some spots will be warmer this morning compared to this afternoon. Main takeaway is most spots will be at least 45° at 5pm. Winds SW/N 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Wintry mix especially after 10pm and then changing to all snow by 5am. Ice accumulation still remains low but there might be a glaze of ice before the changeover to snow. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s Winds N 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow, heavy at times especially along and south of the turnpike through 2pm. Decreasing clouds late. Highs in the mid 20 to low 30s. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Depending how much snow falls will depend on how cold it will get at night and how warm it will get in the afternoon. The more snow there is, the colder it will be so expect single digits with some teens Thursday night as winds finally diminish but even a 5 mph wind speed could put some wind chills near or below zero.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend with sunny skies. Next week remains uncertain as to timing of a cold front and precipitation so don’t be surprised if there are changes to the early part of the week.

Taking Action:

Rain today will be light with most spots dry and while winds will be relatively lighter than yesterday, gusts 25-35 mph still remain through tomorrow.

Prepare for 4″+ worth of snow especially if you’re along and southeast of the turnpike and continue to check back often for updates because any shift in the storm track could have major impacts to how much snow your area will get. This is a very tough snow storm to predict as models are not in agreement with the track thus snowfall totals are drastically different in some areas and this does include Topeka (see latest video).

Subject to change, check back for updates (WIBW)

