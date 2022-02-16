USD 379 BOE talks potential closure of Wakefield Middle/High Schools

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Clay County parents are concerned about the potential closure of a couple of schools.

Suggestions to clean up inefficiencies within the Clay County School District were presented at Monday night’s board meeting.

Among them were the proposed closing of Wakefield, Kansas’s, middle and high school.

Those students would then be transferred to Clay Center Community High School.

A vote on the proposal will be held off until a public hearing is held on the matter.

“The board has to hold a public hearing…to present the proposal to close, from the board’s perspective and then hear public comment and yay or nay, in favor or against that.” USD 379 Board Attorney, Dusty Mullin says.

A hearing has not been scheduled -- the board is required to publish the meeting date for at least two weeks before the scheduled meeting date.

